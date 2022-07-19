'One to go!': Joe Masi and Jonny Drury on West Brom's win at Oxford - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi on West Brom's win - WATCH

In the sweltering heat at the Kassam Stadium - both sides failed to create anything in the first period of the game.

However, the Baggies stepped it up a gear in the second half and took the lead when Karlan Grant cut in and fired home after latching on to a superb John Swift pass.

Moments later it was two when a corner was headed back into the mix by Caleb Taylor - with Grant nodding the ball home.