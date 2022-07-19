'Better second half': West Brom fans on 3-0 win at Oxford - WATCH

In the sweltering heat at the Kassam Stadium - both sides failed to create anything in the first period of the game.
However, the Baggies stepped it up a gear in the second half and took the lead when Karlan Grant cut in and fired home after latching on to a superb John Swift pass.
Moments later it was two when a corner was headed back into the mix by Caleb Taylor - with Grant nodding the ball home.
Before a late own goal made it a comfortable scoreline - to hand Albion their second 3-0 win over pre-season.