'Better second half': West Brom fans on 3-0 win at Oxford - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with Albion fans after they watched their side run out 3-0 winners at Oxford United.

West Brom fans on their win at Oxford - WATCH

In the sweltering heat at the Kassam Stadium - both sides failed to create anything in the first period of the game.

However, the Baggies stepped it up a gear in the second half and took the lead when Karlan Grant cut in and fired home after latching on to a superb John Swift pass.

Moments later it was two when a corner was headed back into the mix by Caleb Taylor - with Grant nodding the ball home.

Before a late own goal made it a comfortable scoreline - to hand Albion their second 3-0 win over pre-season.

