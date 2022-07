Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old central defender signed for the Baggies in 2020 in a £900,000 move from Wigan Athletic.

But Kipre's game time has been limited during his time at The Hawthorns - and he has played just 20 times and scored one goal.

He has already spent time out on loan - having signed for Belgian outfit Charleroi from February 2021 to June.