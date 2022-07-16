Notification Settings

'It's only pre-season': West Brom fans on pre-season draw with Crewe - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they watched their side draw 1-1 with Crewe at Gresty Road.

West Brom fans react to the draw with Crewe - WATCH

Albion had the majority of the first half chances with Semi Ajayi going closest to breaking the deadlock.

After the break they did get in front as the two new signings combined with Jed Wallace's deep cross headed home by John Swift.

Crewe drew level though as Jayson Molumby lost possession cheaply and Dan Agyei took advantage to run clear and chip the ball over Alex Palmer.

Jonny chatted with Baggies fans on the performance, the inclusion of Taylor Gardner-Hickman from the start, the possible arrival of Okay Yokuslu and what they think of the summer so far.

