Baggies Broadcast S6 E1: Lai, loans and rumours...but it's all Okay!

The Baggies Broadcast is back with series six

The pair have brought the series back early to delve into the worrying situation around the Baggies ownership and loans - as well as looking at the last two pre-season friendlies.

They also talk systems, transfer rumours, and look back on an eventful few days in the wonderful world of Twitter and the Okay Yokuslu transfer links.

Jonny compares Joe to a politician and they also chat boat trips in Portugal, and what would represent success for Albion this season.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)