'Hardest pre-season I've had': West Brom's Jayson Molumby on season preparations

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Republic of Ireland midfielder made his move from Brighton permanent earlier this summer - after playing a key role for the Baggies last season.

Molumby and his team mates have been put through their paces in Portugal before returning for their second pre-season game against Stevenage on Saturday.

“It’s been the hardest pre-season I’ve had," admitted the midfielder.

"It’s been tough but I feel fit. In Portugal we were doing two sessions each day, which was quite intense in the heat.

“We’re all working our socks off and credit to everyone for putting in so much effort. It’s tough, but we’re all coming through it because we know how important it is to be as fit as physically possible for when the season arrives.

“The coaching staff have put on so many really good sessions and they’ve tried to focus in on areas where we can improve physically.

“Pre-season is all about getting everyone minutes. We want to win games, and we want to start now, but it’s important for the lads to get games in the legs.

“Some of the guys have been out with long injuries and it’s great to have them back. I’m sure everyone will play a part this season.”

As well as bringing in Molumby, Steve Bruce has also moved quickly to add John Swift and Jed Wallace to his squad - and the Irishman revealed they've fitted seamlessly into the squad.

He added: “They’re two good lads, and two hardworking, honest lads as well. They’ve done well in this division before so it’s good for us to get them here. They’ve both got lots of quality.