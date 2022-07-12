Notification Settings

Funeral details for ex-West Brom man Joe Brandrick

West Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

The funeral of former Albion director Joe Brandrick will take place on July 21.

The service will be held at St Benedict’s Church, in Wombourne, at 12.15pm and will be followed by a private burial.

A hugely popular figure at The Hawthorns, Mr Brandrick died last month aged 88.

A businessman and haulier, he arrived at The Hawthorns in 1986 and was as a director until October 2007.

A lifelong Baggies fan, Mr Brandrick served under four chairmen; Trevor Summers, Tony Hale, Paul Thompson and Jeremy Peace.

In December 1999 he also briefly occupied the role of chairman himself during a boardroom reshuffle.

Mr Brandrick was also president of Himley Cricket Club.

He joined the club in the late 1950s as a player and went on to have spells as treasurer and chairman before becoming president.

