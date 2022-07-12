Funeral details for ex-West Brom man Joe Brandrick

Joe Brandrick

The service will be held at St Benedict’s Church, in Wombourne, at 12.15pm and will be followed by a private burial.

A hugely popular figure at The Hawthorns, Mr Brandrick died last month aged 88.

A businessman and haulier, he arrived at The Hawthorns in 1986 and was as a director until October 2007.

A lifelong Baggies fan, Mr Brandrick served under four chairmen; Trevor Summers, Tony Hale, Paul Thompson and Jeremy Peace.

In December 1999 he also briefly occupied the role of chairman himself during a boardroom reshuffle.

Mr Brandrick was also president of Himley Cricket Club.