Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Zac Ashworth and Caleb Taylor agree new West Brom deals

By Nathan JudahWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom youngsters Zac Ashworth and Caleb Taylor have signed new contracts at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

Zac Ashworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Zac Ashworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The talented duo have risen through the academy ranks and made their first-team debuts last season as well as helping Albion's PL2 group lift the Premier League Cup.

Centre-back Taylor made his first start in the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal back in August 2021, while left-back Ashworth came off the bench to make his bow vs Brighton in the FA Cup.

Both 19-year-old's went on the make another two further first team appearances and have now signed new three-year deals with the Baggies.

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The defensive duo impressed during Albion's recent pre-season training camp in Portugal, with Ashworth scoring with a stunning strike in the friendly win over Leyton Orient.

Young forward Samuel Okoka has also signed his first pro contract after agreeing a one-year deal, with the option of a further year in Albion's favour.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News