Zac Ashworth and Caleb Taylor agree new West Brom deals

Zac Ashworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The talented duo have risen through the academy ranks and made their first-team debuts last season as well as helping Albion's PL2 group lift the Premier League Cup.

Centre-back Taylor made his first start in the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal back in August 2021, while left-back Ashworth came off the bench to make his bow vs Brighton in the FA Cup.

Both 19-year-old's went on the make another two further first team appearances and have now signed new three-year deals with the Baggies.

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The defensive duo impressed during Albion's recent pre-season training camp in Portugal, with Ashworth scoring with a stunning strike in the friendly win over Leyton Orient.