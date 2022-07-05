West Brom appoint Tony Strudwick as medical director

Tony Strudwick

CEO Ron Gourlay announced shortly after arriving at The Hawthorns back in February that he wanted to install a new ‘football board.

It will mean big decisions – including identifying transfer targets – are made by committee instead of just one or two individuals.

Speaking to the press last week Gourlay revealed their are three key positions on the football board.

They are: director of medical, director of football administration and director of football operations, the latter of which is similar to a technical director.

Now Albion have filled one of those roles by bringing in Strudwick who arrives after leaving his role as Head of Academy Performance at Arsenal.

He has previously worked as Head of Performance at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, in addition to Head of Sports Science and Medicine at Sheffield Wednesday, where he served alongside current Baggies boss Steve Bruce.

The 49-year-old, who has a PhD in Sports Science from Liverpool John Moores University, has international experience having worked with Wales, and under former Albion boss Roy Hodgson during his time with England.

“We are delighted to have Tony at the football club,” Gourlay said.

“He is one of the very best in his field of expertise and arrives at the club with an incredible CV.

“Tony is highly respected within football, and we believe his appointment will strengthen the medical and sports science departments which he will oversee.

“His appointment is another positive step in improving standards across the football club as we ready ourselves to take on the challenges ahead.”

Strudwick, who will begin work later this month, added: “I’m delighted to be joining Albion and to be teaming up again with Steve Bruce.

“When I spoke to Steve, I was pleased to hear energy and passion were still evident in his voice.