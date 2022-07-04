Steve Bruce: Let’s put right the West Brom wrongs of last season

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies finished a hugely disappointing 10th in the Championship last year – their lowest league finish for 20 years.

Tonight they ramp up their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign by playing their first friendly of the summer against Leyton Orient.

The game will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Lagos and follows a gruelling warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

And Bruce says he has seen a determination in his players to move on from last year and enjoy a successful campaign that hopeful ends with winning promotion.

“We’ve tried to instil into them that we’re not going to accept that being adequate,” the boss said.

“We know what the demands are of the club, there’s a determination amongst them, and hopefully we’ll see that at the start of the season.

“Everybody wants to get off to a good start. It’s a marathon in front of us. But the amount of games we’re playing in August and September is huge – so it’s really important that we hit the ground running.

“That’s why we’re putting them through their paces and getting them ready for it.”

Summer recruits John Swift and Jed Wallace are both set to play in an Albion shirt for the first time tonight.

And Bruce said both players have already made a big impression in training.

“The two signings have come into the group, it’s been ideal for them because they get to know the team very well,” the 61-year-old continued.

“After seeing them this week, I think they’ll be very good additions to the squad, hopefully, we’re not finished in that department either.

“You can tell straight away that they’ll add that little bit of quality. There’s nothing like a quality footballer when he comes along.

“The two of them know the division inside out, they’re both at a great age. They were our preliminary targets and I’m sure there’ll be a big asset to the club.