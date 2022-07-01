Talented young guns secure West Brom deals

Ramello Mitchell

The 19-year-old forward has agreed a one-year deal at The Hawthorns, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour, after impressing while on trial last season.

Mitchell spent the past three years with Southampton after leaving Blues in 2019, appearing for the Saints in Papa John’s Trophy fixtures during the past two seasons. He will now join-up with the Baggies under-23s for the 2022-23 season.

Promising youngsters Ted Cann, Josh Shaw and Reece Hall have, meanwhile, committed their futures to Albion by signing new deals.

Goalkeeper Cann, 21, whose penalty shootout heroics in the final against Wolves helped the young Baggies lift the Premier League Cup last season, has penned a new one-year contract contract.