Mozza's 40 yard strike and Furlong mic'd up: Best bits of West Brom's pre-season camp

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 26: West Bromwich Albion players running on June 26, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce and his staff have been putting the Baggies staff through their paces for the week.

And Albion fans have had access to a lot of the schedule through Albion's social media channels.

They were able to see a player wearing a microphone in training - as well as a certain Albion legend crashing the crossbar from 40 yards out.

Here is a roundup of what has been going on so far in Portugal:

Cheeky finish that, KG. ๐Ÿ˜ pic.twitter.com/0yh48Wm1Yl — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 29, 2022

๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ. ๐ŸŽค



Get a different perspective of our preparations as we follow @DarnellFurlong through a full training session in Portugal. ๐ŸŽฅ pic.twitter.com/tUjTFnavSM — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 29, 2022

"The gaffer's really working us hard. It's good to be back now, and I'm looking forward to the first game." ๐Ÿ—ฃ



๐—ž๐—š on pre-season so far. ๐ŸŽฅ pic.twitter.com/64KMKjQqRA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 28, 2022