Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mozza's 40 yard strike and Furlong mic'd up: Best bits of West Brom's pre-season camp

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

The Baggies are four days into their pre-season tour to Portugal - and will take on Leyton Orient on Monday in their first friendly.

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 26: West Bromwich Albion players running on June 26, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 26: West Bromwich Albion players running on June 26, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce and his staff have been putting the Baggies staff through their paces for the week.

And Albion fans have had access to a lot of the schedule through Albion's social media channels.

They were able to see a player wearing a microphone in training - as well as a certain Albion legend crashing the crossbar from 40 yards out.

Here is a roundup of what has been going on so far in Portugal:

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News