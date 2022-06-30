Former West Brom players line up for association golf day

Albion golf day

The event, which was the 20th golf day the association has held, saw former Baggies from various eras turn out and take part.

Those involved included Chris Brunt, Don Goodman, Darren Bradley, Mick Fudge and Mayo among many others, and it was the latter, who played 72 times for the Baggies, who came out on top.

Elsewhere, former team-mates of the late Bobby Hope were invited including Kenny Foggo, Campbell Crawford, Stan Jones and Tony Brown, who, along with Ally Robertson joined in a toast in memory of Hope, who died recently.