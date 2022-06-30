Notification Settings

Former West Brom players line up for association golf day

By Russell YoullWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

A total of 19 teams took part in the latest West Brom Former Players’ Foundation Golf Day at Walsall Golf Club on Monday – with ex-Baggies striker Joe Mayo coming out on top.

Albion golf day
Albion golf day

The event, which was the 20th golf day the association has held, saw former Baggies from various eras turn out and take part.

Those involved included Chris Brunt, Don Goodman, Darren Bradley, Mick Fudge and Mayo among many others, and it was the latter, who played 72 times for the Baggies, who came out on top.

Elsewhere, former team-mates of the late Bobby Hope were invited including Kenny Foggo, Campbell Crawford, Stan Jones and Tony Brown, who, along with Ally Robertson joined in a toast in memory of Hope, who died recently.

Association secretary Geoff Snape and president Brendan Batson also proposed a toast to former secretary John Evans, and ex-director Joe Brandrick, who also recently passed away.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

