Steve Bruce: Kenneth Zohore fighting to rebuild West Brom career

Kenneth Zohore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker has endured a miserable time at The Hawthorns ever since arriving in a potential £8million deal from Cardiff in 2019.

Zohore has struggled for both form and fitness over the past three years with the Dane having featured just 22 times for the Baggies.

Albion, though, need a second striker to play alongside or deputise for Daryl Dike next season.

Villa’s Cameron Archer is understood to be a loan target.

But Bruce says Zohore is doing everything he can to force his way into his plans ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“I’ve seen Zohore work tirelessly all summer,” the boss said.

“For me he’s a new player. I know he hasn’t had the best of times here, but he’s here so can we get the best out of him?

“I know he’s had a disappointing time here, I think that’s fair to say, you only have to look at his record and how many games he’s played.

“But he’s worked hard over the summer, and it might just be. You never know. It’s on the big boy and he’s trying, let’s see what we can get out of him.”

Meanwhile, some of Albion’s opening Championship fixtures have been moved – but not due to television scheduling.

The Baggies first home game of the season – against Watford – was due to take place on Saturday, August 6. But it will now played on Monday, August 8, with an 8pm kick-off, due to a clash with the Commonwealth Games. Albion’s game at Blackburn has also been put back 24 hours and will now take place on Sunday, August 14 with a 3pm kick-off.