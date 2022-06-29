Baggies Broadcast: And that's your lot Baggies!

Baggies Broadcast

It has been a long season that has ended with a five guest series on the Baggies Broadcast.

Joe and Jonny talk about their favourite moments and catch up on all the latest goings on a the club.

They discuss Jed Wallace and John Swift - who could go and what they think of the pre-season schedule.

NOTE - The sound quality may sound different to usual due to a technical difficulty.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)