West Brom pay tribute to former club secretary Dr John Evans

West Brom

Evans, a former school teacher, starting working at The Hawthorns in May 1989 - after holding similar roles at Northampton Town and Nuneaton Borough.

In July 2002 - Evans then became the first Baggies club secretary to become a director - a position he held until he retired back in 2007.

However, despite retiring he still regularly attended games as a season ticket holder.

In a tribute following the news, the club said in a statement: "A trusted, knowledgeable and dedicated club servant, the Tipton-born executive held an important role during a period of great change at The Hawthorns and earned widely-held respect from football clubs across the English Football League.

"His 18-year term makes him the third-longest serving Club Secretary in Albion history, with only Fred and Alan Everiss having held the title longer.