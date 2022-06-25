Johnny Phillips: West Brom early swoops look good deals

To get Wallace and John Swift, who arrived from Reading, on free transfers is an indication that the recruitment team are working well. Both enjoy getting the ball down and playing which is encouraging for supporters hoping for a more attractive brand of football next season.

Albion fans already know what to expect from Jayson Molumby who made his loan move permanent earlier this summer. Steve Bruce sounded delighted with the capture of Wallace, but he will want to get a couple more in as soon as possible to give him a full pre-season to work with the incoming players.