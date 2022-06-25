Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Johnny Phillips: West Brom early swoops look good deals

By Johnny PhillipsWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion’s summer recruitment continues to quietly impress. The capture of Jed Wallace on a four-year contract is a decent bit of business given the consistently high levels he has performed at in recent seasons with a Millwall team who have never had the resources to challenge at the top.

Jed Wallace
Jed Wallace

To get Wallace and John Swift, who arrived from Reading, on free transfers is an indication that the recruitment team are working well. Both enjoy getting the ball down and playing which is encouraging for supporters hoping for a more attractive brand of football next season.

Albion fans already know what to expect from Jayson Molumby who made his loan move permanent earlier this summer. Steve Bruce sounded delighted with the capture of Wallace, but he will want to get a couple more in as soon as possible to give him a full pre-season to work with the incoming players.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Johnny Phillips

By Johnny Phillips

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit and life-long Wolves fan, giving his thoughts on football across the country

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News