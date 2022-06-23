West Brom's re-opened fan zone to include big screen, entertainment and ex player interviews

West Brom's fan zone

The Baggies opened a fan zone in the Greggs car park off Halfords Lane during their time in the Premier League - however following relegation in 2018.

However, earlier this year, Albion CEO Ron Gourlay committed to bringing the fan zone back after being surprised at the lack of pre-game entertainment.

Now the club have confirmed the details of the fan zone ahead of the new season.

The newly re-opened fan zone will be:

Open from three hours before kick-off on all weekend home fixtures

Free access for those with a season ticket or match ticket

Entertainment for all ages

Shelter to ensure supporters can enjoy the Fan Zone during bad weather

Variety of food and drink options

The fan zone will be run in conjunction with Albion's new partner, Rapid Retail, and will include a giant screen to watch televised matches prior to kick off - along with interviews involving former players and activities provided by the Albion Foundation.

And along with food stalls, there will be an official Albion Merchandise unit will also be open for supporters.

Back in May when the return of the fan zone was announced, Gourlay, who took over as Albion CEO in February, said he had listened to the views of the fans in making the decision.

He explained: "It was a surprise to me on joining the club that we did not provide pre-match entertainment – and in the many meetings I have had with supporters’ groups the return of the Fanzone has been a recurring subject matter.

“We have listened to our supporters, and I am pleased we will be able to provide a Fanzone next season.

“It is imperative in this day and age that we offer a service that enhances the matchday experience beyond the 90 minutes of football.