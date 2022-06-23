Notification Settings

West Brom to face Hertha Berlin in final friendly

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom's only home pre-season friendly will see German side Hertha Berlin visit The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are set to kick off their pre-season campaign with a behind closed doors friendly against Leyton Orient in Portugal - before clashes with League One and Two clubs.

Now Albion have confirmed the Bundesliga side will travel to The Hawthorns on Saturday July 23 at 3pm - the final pre-season outing before the new campaign.

Tickets for the fixture will be priced at £10 for Adults and £5 for Under-20s if bought in advance, with both categories rising by £5 on the day.

Albion's pre-season schedule

Leyton Orient (In Portugal) – Monday, July 4 (ko 6.30pm)

Stevenage (A) – Saturday, July 9 (ko 3pm)

Northampton Town (A) - Wednesday, July 13 (ko 7.45pm)

Crewe Alexandra (A) - Saturday, July 16 (ko 3pm)

Oxford United (A) - Tuesday, July 19 (ko 7.45pm)

Hertha Berlin (H) – Saturday, July 23 (ko 3pm)

