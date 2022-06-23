West Brom 2022/23 fixtures: Baggies to start with long Middlesbrough trip

West Brom will head to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The pressure is on the Baggies to push for a return to the Premier League following a dreadful campaign last year.

And they will begin next season on the road due to Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games – with the trip to Middlesbrough set to take place on Saturday, July 30.

They will then host Watford at The Hawthorns in their first home game.

As things stand, that is due to take place on Saturday, August 6.

But that is likely to be moved due to the Commonwealth Games diving final taking place in Smethwick the same day.

In what is a very busy August, the remainder of the month sees Albion face Blackburn (a), Cardiff (h), Hull (h), Huddersfield (a) and Wigan (a).

The clash against Cardiff could see the Baggies come up against Gareth Bale – with the Bluebirds hoping to sign the former Real Madrid star this summer.

The following month, Albion will host Blues in a derby – with the game currently scheduled for September 14.

The return fixture at St Andrew's is due to take place on February 11.

The Championship calendar has a unique look next season with a four-week break included due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The season will pause after Saturday, November 12 and resume on Saturday, December 10.

Albion's festive fixtures see them travel to Bristol City on Boxing Day. They host Preston North End on December 29 and welcome Reading to The Hawthorns on New Year's Day.

April sees them close the season with games against Millwall (h), Rotherham (a), QPR (h), Stoke (a), Blackpool (a), Sunderland (h), Norwich (h).

The final game of the season takes place on May 6 and sees the Baggies travel to take on Swansea.

July

30 - Middlesbrough (a)

August

6 - Watford (h)

13 - Blackburn (a)

16 - Cardiff (h)

20 - Hull (h)

27 - Huddersfield (a)

30 - Wigan (a)

September

3 - Burnley (h)

10 - Coventry (a)

14 - Birmingham (h)

17 - Norwich (a)

October

1 - Swansea (h)

5 - Preston (a)

8 - Luton (h)

15 - Reading (a)

18 - Bristol City (h)

22 - Millwall (a)

29 - Sheffield United (h)

November

1 - Blackpool (h)

5 - QPR (a)

12 - Stoke (h)

December

10 - Sunderland (a)

17 - Rotherham (h)

26 - Bristol City (a)

29 - Preston (h)

January

1 - Reading (h)

14 - Luton (a)

21 - Burnley (a)

28 - Wigan (h)

February

4 - Coventry (h)

11 - Birmingham (a)

15 - Blackburn (h)

18 - Watford (a)

25 - Middlesbrough (h)

March

4 - Hull (a)

11 - Huddersfield (h)

15 - Cardiff (a)

18 - Sheffield United (a)

April

1 - Millwall (a)

7 - Rotherham (a)

10 - QPR (h)

15 - Stoke (a)

18 - Blackpool (a)

22 - Sunderland (h)

29 - Norwich (h)

May