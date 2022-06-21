Notification Settings

West Brom Women and PL2 side to play at Hednesford Town's Keys Park

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion Women and the Baggies Premier League 2 side will play their home fixtures at Hednesford's Keys Park Stadium next season.

An aerial view of Hednesford taken by Dave Bagnall featuring Keys Park the Hednesford Town Football Clubs stadium.
The move to the 6,039-capacity stadium will see the under-23s side and Albion Women share a home for the first time.

Both sides completed encouraging campaigns last time out, with Jenny Sugarman’s team finishing eighth in the third tier of Women’s football and Albion’s youngsters lifting the Premier League Cup.

Albion Women make the move from Coles Lane in Sutton, while Richard Beale’s boys switch to Hednesford from Telford’s New Bucks Head Stadium.

The club will confirm fixtures and ticket details for both teams in the coming weeks.

