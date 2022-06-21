Pre-season: Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa schedules

Pre-season fixtures that have been announced so far

The EFL season will commence on the weekend of July 30 - with Wolves and Villa's campaigns starting the following week.

All four clubs have already announced full or part of their pre-season schedules - with Wolves heading to Spain and Villa going down under to Australia.

West Brom are set for a camp in Portugal - but fans won't be able to enjoy a trip abroad with their friendly being played behind closed doors.

Here is a break down of all the announced pre-season fixtures:

Wolves

July 20 - Alaves v Wolves - 7pm

July 23 - Besiktas v Wolves - 7pm

West Brom

July 4 - West Brom v Leyton Orient - 6.30pm (Behind closed doors in Portugal)

July 9 - Stevenage v West Brom - 3pm

July 13 - Northampton Town v West Brom - 7.45pm

July 16 - Crewe v West Brom - 3pm

July 19 - Oxford United v West Brom - 7.45pm

Walsall

July 9 - Walsall v Villa - 1pm

July 12 - Leamington v Walsall - 7.30pm

July 16 - AFC Telford United v Walsall - 3om

July 19 - Walsall v Coventry City - 7.30pm

July 23 - Solihull Moors v Walsall - 3pm

Villa

July 9 - Walsall v Villa - 1pm

July 17 - Leeds United v Villa (in Brisbane) - 5.35am BST

July 20 - Brisbane Roar v Villa (in Queensland) - 10.45am BST

July 23 - Villa v Manchester United (in Perth) - 10.45am