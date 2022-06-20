Regis, Gray, Barry and Davies: The players to represent both West Brom and Aston Villa

Gareth Barry

Despite the two clubs being rivals throughout their history - the move from Villa to Albion, or Albion to Villa, is a well trodden path for a number of players.

Here is a look at some of the names who have swapped Villa Park for The Hawthorns, or vice versa, over the years.

Andy Gray

The Scottish striker made his name in English football at Villa in the late 70s before moving on to play for Wolves.

He then returned to Villa in the late 80s, although it wasn't to be as fruitful of a spell as the first.

Gray then left Villa to sign for Albion - netting ten times in 35 appearances.

Andy Gray celebrates for Villa in 1976

Cyrille Regis

Arguably the biggest name to play for both clubs is Cyrille - who headed to Villa following his hugely successful career with Albion.

The club legend played more than 250 times for Albion scoring near 100 goals for the club - before leaving in the early 80s.

Regis would go to tick another three clubs off in the region, as he went to Villa following a spell with Coventry, before going on to have a short spell at Wolves.

Tony Morley

The winger was part of the side who won the European Cup for Villa - after arriving at the club following spells with Preston and Burnley.

After more than 100 games at Villa, he signed for Albion and played 33 times before returning to The Hawthorns for two seasons in the late 80s.

Morley eventually ended his career in Malta in 1990.

Scott Carson

The current Man City man signed for the Baggies back in 2008 and went on to play 110 times for the club in three seasons.

However, prior to his move to The Hawthorns he had already enjoyed a season on loan at Villa.

Carson arrived at Albion from Liverpool, but he had enjoyed loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, and then Villa, where he played 35 times in the 2007/08 season.

Scott Carson played over 100 times for Albion

Ugo Ehiogu

The defender is most known for his time at Aston Villa - where he played 237 times for the club in nine seasons.

He joined in 1991 before leaving in 2000 to join Middlesbrough - and he made another 130 appearances in the north east.

But some don't realise the London born defender actually began his career at the Baggies, coming through the ranks to make two appearances for the club.

The defender, who also earned four England caps, sadly died in 2017.

Ugo Ehiogu went on to have a successful career after playing just twice for Albion

Nicky Shorey

The England capped defender was part of the side that started life back in the Premier League in 2010 - having arrived at the club from Villa in 2010.

Shorey began at Leyton Orient and after 267 games for Reading, Villa snapped him up.

But after just 24 appearances and two loan spells in two seasons Robert Di Matteo decided to bring him to The Hawthorns.

He played over 50 times for the club before departing back to Reading.

He then went down the leagues, played in India and went into coaching.

Gareth Barry

One of Villa's best academy products of the last 25 years - who went on to amass a record number of Premier League appearances.

He came through the ranks at Villa after originally playing for Brighton - making almost 400 appearances for the club in 11 years.

He went to Man City, won a Premier League title among other silverware, and signed for Albion in 2017 - after a stint at Everton.

Barry was part of the side that dropped down to the Championship - but he broke the Premier League record while at the club and turned out more than 50 times scoring two goals.

Curtis Davies

Signed for Albion from Luton in 2005 - following Albion's survival from relegation and went on to play 65 times for the club.

Went out on loan to Aston Villa in 2007 - before he left the club the following summer to sign permanently at Villa park for a fee believed to be between £8 million and £11 million.

Curtis Davies in action for Aston Villa in 2007

Andy Townsend

The former Republic of Ireland international turned pundit first arrived in the West Midlands in 1993 when Villa took him from Chelsea.

He went on to play 134 times for the club - before leaving for the North East and Middlesbrough in 1997.

But in 1999 he was back in the region, signing for Albion for £50,000 - as he helped Albion avoid going back down to the Old Second Division.

In 2000, he was forced to retire due to a knee injury.

Andy Townsend in action for Albion against Swindon Town in the 1990s

Liam Ridgewell

Ridgewell is another to have three West Midlands clubs in his set.

He began as a youngster at West Ham before Villa came in and he was part of the Youth Cup side that won the trophy in 2002.

After 79 games for Villa he went to Birmingham City - and that was then followed by a move to Albion where he spent two seasons and played 76 times as Albion became a solid Premier League side.

But in 2014 he left for Portland Timbers, and became a fans favourite for the MLS side.

He returned to play a handful of games for Hull and Southend - and is now back in Portland working for the club's media team.

Other notable players who played for both clubs: