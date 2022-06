Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (centre) and West Bromwich Albion's Dara O'Shea (centre-right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Baggies have already announced four home domestic friendlies - and now have confirmed Steve Bruce's side will be heading to Portugal for their pre-season camp.

They will head to Portimao for a ten day work out on Sunday June 26 - with a behind closed doors friendly against League Two Leyton Orient planned for Monday July 4.