PSG to Portland: Memorable West Brom pre-season clashes from recent years

The Baggies will travel to League Two Stevenage on July 9 - before trips to Crewe, Northampton and Oxford United.
In the past, Albion have faced domestic opposition, but have also headed overseas for their pre-season campaigns, which have included some memorable trips and some memorable results.
Here is a look at some of memorable pre-season clashes from recent times.
2016
Paris St Germain 2-1 West Brom
This was arguably Albion's last top class, high profile pre-season, as they took on the giants of PSG in Schladming.
And the Baggies were in front early on as David Luiz turned through his own net - but goals from Rabiot and Lucas handed PSG the win, as James Morrison returned from injury for the Albion.
2014
Sacramento 0-1 West Brom
In their pre-season under Alan Irvine Albion took out Sacramento and in the end it turned out to be a dull 1-0 win - after Graham Dorrans had scored the only goal of the game on 13 minutes.
But it was a memorable one because Albion were reduced to ten men when Craig Gardner saw red. Not often do you see a red card in a pre-season outing, but Gardner was handed two yellows and received his marching orders.
2013
West Brom 2-0 Bologna
It had been a busy summer for Albion as Steve Clarke prepared his charges for a tough season ahead.
They'd faced opposition in Greece and Germany - before cruising past Serie A side Bologna.
It was one of the first glimpses West Brom fans were given of Nicolas Anelka, who fired home along with Markus Rosenberg to hand their side a comfortable win.
2012
Copenhagen 0-3 West Brom
Steve Clarke's first game as Albion boss ended in a resounding win over the Danish giants in the Parken Stadium.
It took just 15 minutes to go in front as Steven Reid curled in a free kick - before Shane Long lashed home a land spot kick after being hauled to the ground.
And a third goal game in injury time as Gabriel Tamas wrapped up a comfortable win.
2011
Portland Timbers 2-3 West Brom
The Baggies headed to the US for a pre-season trip - before taking on a number of other difficult sides before the start of the season.
One of the most memorable games in that pre-season campaign came against Portland as Albion edged a five goal thriller.
And it was memorable because of a 30 yard stunner from Tamas to win the game.
Portland went ahead in the 26th minute - before going further ahead before the break.
James Morrison then missed a spot kick - but he made amends soon after before Somen Tchoyi fired in a second half equaliser.
And after a flurry of chances for Albion Tamas let fly from 30 yards to win the game.
2011
Olympiacos 2-2 West Brom
In the same pre-season Albion enjoyed another good result in front of a big crowd in Greece.
After falling behind early on a low Graham Dorrans free kick levelled it up for the Baggies.
The home side went back ahead from the spot before a wonderful curling strike from Jerome Thomas in the second half earned a draw.