PSG to Portland: Memorable West Brom pre-season clashes from recent years

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Steve Bruce's West Brom are set to return to pre-season training next week - before playing a handful of friendlies against lower league opposition.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gabriel Tamas, left, takes a shot as Portland Timbers defender Eric Brunner defends during the first half of an exhibition soccer game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 20, 2011.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
The Baggies will travel to League Two Stevenage on July 9 - before trips to Crewe, Northampton and Oxford United.

In the past, Albion have faced domestic opposition, but have also headed overseas for their pre-season campaigns, which have included some memorable trips and some memorable results.

Here is a look at some of memorable pre-season clashes from recent times.

2016

Paris St Germain 2-1 West Brom

This was arguably Albion's last top class, high profile pre-season, as they took on the giants of PSG in Schladming.

And the Baggies were in front early on as David Luiz turned through his own net - but goals from Rabiot and Lucas handed PSG the win, as James Morrison returned from injury for the Albion.

2014

Sacramento 0-1 West Brom

In their pre-season under Alan Irvine Albion took out Sacramento and in the end it turned out to be a dull 1-0 win - after Graham Dorrans had scored the only goal of the game on 13 minutes.

But it was a memorable one because Albion were reduced to ten men when Craig Gardner saw red. Not often do you see a red card in a pre-season outing, but Gardner was handed two yellows and received his marching orders.

Victor Anichebe of West Bromwich Albion shoots and scores a goal.

2013

West Brom 2-0 Bologna

AMA228539

It had been a busy summer for Albion as Steve Clarke prepared his charges for a tough season ahead.

They'd faced opposition in Greece and Germany - before cruising past Serie A side Bologna.

It was one of the first glimpses West Brom fans were given of Nicolas Anelka, who fired home along with Markus Rosenberg to hand their side a comfortable win.

2012

Copenhagen 0-3 West Brom

Steve Clarke's first game as Albion boss ended in a resounding win over the Danish giants in the Parken Stadium.

It took just 15 minutes to go in front as Steven Reid curled in a free kick - before Shane Long lashed home a land spot kick after being hauled to the ground.

And a third goal game in injury time as Gabriel Tamas wrapped up a comfortable win.

Gabriel Tamas of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after he scores a shot that took a defelection he is congratulated by George Thorne of West Bromwich Albion

2011

Portland Timbers 2-3 West Brom

The Baggies headed to the US for a pre-season trip - before taking on a number of other difficult sides before the start of the season.

One of the most memorable games in that pre-season campaign came against Portland as Albion edged a five goal thriller.

And it was memorable because of a 30 yard stunner from Tamas to win the game.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gabriel Tamas, left, takes a shot as Portland Timbers defender Eric Brunner defends during the first half of an exhibition soccer game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 20, 2011.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Portland went ahead in the 26th minute - before going further ahead before the break.

James Morrison then missed a spot kick - but he made amends soon after before Somen Tchoyi fired in a second half equaliser.

And after a flurry of chances for Albion Tamas let fly from 30 yards to win the game.

2011

Olympiacos 2-2 West Brom

In the same pre-season Albion enjoyed another good result in front of a big crowd in Greece.

After falling behind early on a low Graham Dorrans free kick levelled it up for the Baggies.

The home side went back ahead from the spot before a wonderful curling strike from Jerome Thomas in the second half earned a draw.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

