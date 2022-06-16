Notification Settings

Tony Daley, Darius Vassell and Peter Odemwingie set to turn out in MS charity match

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Tony Daley, Darius Vassell and Peter Odemwingie will be some of the names on show at a charity match in aid of Multiple Sclorsis this weekend - organised by the son of former Aston Villa defender John Robson.

Darius Vassell will turn out for the West Midlands XI

Robson, a two time League Cup winner with Villa, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 28 - forcing him to retire from the game.

He passed away in 2004 - and his son Gary, who played semi-professional football around the West Midlands is holding a charity match on Saturday in aid of the Sutton Coldfield and District Group MS Society.

The game will see a West Midlands XI, managed by former Villa and Baggies boss Brian Little, take on Gary's Sutton Coldfield MS XI, which will be made up of players that have played at semi-professional level around the region.

Among the West Midlands XI squad will be former West Brom players such as Geoff Horsfield, Lee Hughes, Daryl Burgess and Stacey Caldicott, with boxer Frankie Gavin also set to turn out.

The game will take place at 3pm at Boldmere St Michaels with entry at £5 and an auction including football memorabilia being held after the game.

The auction will include Villa shirt signed by the 1982 side, with a bid already standing at £900.

Gary said: "My father was part of the society when he was with us and we want to do something to lend a hand.

"It's £5 on the gate and we're looking to raise as much as we can."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

