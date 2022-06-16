Paul Robinson ‘delighted and devastated’ if West Brom get Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace

Arguably the hottest free agent on the market, Wallace is currently weighing up his options ahead of the new season.

The former Wolves man has made it clear he hasn’t closed the door on staying with Millwall.

But he is understood to be considering a host of offers from other clubs, one of which is from Albion.

And while Robinson – who is a first team coach at Millwall – hopes he remains at The Den, he says Wallace has to do what’s right for him and his family.

“I can see why Jed is liked by a lot of teams,” the former defender told the Baggies Broadcast podcast.

“He is a top player. He is a runner. And he has got great ability when it comes to scoring goals and assisting goals.

“For us (Millwall) he would be a massive loss and I really hope he stays with us. He is a massive character to have around the training ground.

“But he is a great signing for another club if he chooses to do that.

“I think only Jed will know what he wants to do. It’s his decision and what’s right for him and his family.

“If he does go to West Brom I will be devastated but I will be delighted for Jed because I’ll know he’ll be signing for a great club and I’ll be phoning him to tell him what a great club it is.

“But nothing is done yet. I am still hoping he will stay a Millwall player and by the time it gets to pre-season he is with us.

“If not I will give him a call to wish him all the best and to stay in touch with him. He’s a fantastic player. Whatever happens will be Jed’s decision and I, unfortunately, can’t change that.”

Asked to describe why Wallace has been one of the best players in the Championship in recent years, Robinson said: “He’s a runner. He has energy and he has quality.

“His set-piece delivery is always on point. He does all the dirty work for his team mates.

“Those types of players are missing these days, you don’t see that a lot.

“If he losses the ball he runs back 40 yards to help his defence.