Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast meets Paul Robinson

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

In the fourth episode of the Baggies Broadcast Summer Series - Joe and Jonny sat down with tough tackling former Baggie Paul Robinson.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

Robbo recalled some superb Baggies tales from his time at The Hawthorns under Gary Megson, Tony Mowbray and Bryan Robson.

He discussed how he was rumoured to be under England consideration, the Great Escape, that goal at Aston Villa, as well as talking about changes in the game and his current role at Millwall.

https://soundcloud.com/baggies-broadcast/baggies-broadcast-meets-paul-robinson?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News