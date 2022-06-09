Ally Robertson: West Brom need two full backs

As things stand, Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend are the only recognised full-backs in Steve Bruce’s squad.
Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Adam Reach deputised for those players at wing-back last season as the Baggies primary played with a back three.
But Bruce wants to switch to flat back four next year.
“Bruce has said he wants to play with a back four next season so we now have to build a squad for that,” said Robertson who made more than 600 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986.
“The squad had been built for a back three.
“But we only really have two full-backs so we need cover.
“More importantly, we need players who can compete for a starting spot to bring the best out of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong.
“We need to build a squad so that everyone is fighting for their place.”
Former manager Valerien Ismael – who played as a centre-back for Bayern Munich – felt both Furlong and Townsend were at their best when deployed at wing-back.
But Bruce – who played as a centre-back for Manchester United – believes they are more suited to being full-backs.
And Robertson, one of Albion’s greatest ever central defenders, agrees with Bruce.
“For me, they are both full-backs,” Robertson added.
“All full-backs today have to be able to get the ball forward and go.
“We had a fantastic one in my day with Derek Statham.
“When he was on the ball he was like a winger.
“But he could do the defensive side as well.
“I can’t imagine what he’d be worth in today’s game.
“When you are playing wing-back, though, there is that bit extra attacking responsibility.
“Furlong and Townsend have a lot of attacking strengths.
“But I do think they are better suited to be being full-backs.”