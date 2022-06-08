Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets Sam Field

By Jonny Drury

Joe and Jonny sat down for episode three of the Baggies Broadcast Summer Series with Albion fan, former Albion midfielder and QPR man Sam Field.

The youngster, who came through the ranks at the Baggies from a young age, talks about living his dream and breaking into the first team.

He reveals his unlucky injury breaks he had at the club, joining QPR and kicking on in his career.

And he also looks at other funny tales from his time at Albion - including being accused of playing a part in the Barcelona taxi gate!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Season 5 Episode 33

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

