Baggies Broadcast meets Sam Field

The youngster, who came through the ranks at the Baggies from a young age, talks about living his dream and breaking into the first team.

He reveals his unlucky injury breaks he had at the club, joining QPR and kicking on in his career.

And he also looks at other funny tales from his time at Albion - including being accused of playing a part in the Barcelona taxi gate!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.