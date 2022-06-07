Former West Brom Technical Director Dan Ashworth starts Newcastle work after approval

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Dan Ashworth Technical Director of Brighton and Hove Albion and former Technical Director of West Bromwich Albion watches his son Zac Ashworth of West Bromwich Albion playing for West Bromwich Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Hawthorns on January 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Magpies announced on May 30 that they has reached agreement with Ashworth’s former employers Brighton to release him from his contract following his resignation in February.

Ashworth, who has been appointed by Amanda Staveley’s consortium to oversee the club’s “overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels”, will work closely with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old, who was Albion’s techincal and sporting director until 2013, said: “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan-base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

Ashworth spent six years as the Football Association’s director of elite development after leaving the Hawthorns, and it was that pedigree which prompted 80 per cent Saudi-owned Newcastle to target him.

A statement said: “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.