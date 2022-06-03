Hal Robson-Kanu: West Brom's Slaven Bilic sacking came too soon

Slaven Bilic

The Croatian head coach is a popular figure at The Hawthorns for the way he guided the Baggies out of the Championship and into the Premier League two years ago.

But he was sacked five months later with the team sitting in the relegation zone.

That dismissal, though, came just a day after Albion had draw at Manchester City.

It also came at a time when Bilic was adamant his team was improving.

And Robson-Kanu believes the Albion hierarchy sacked the Croatian too early.

“The owners made decisions which not everyone agreed with,” the striker told the Express & Star’s Baggies Broadcast podcast.

“But that decision was made, probably too soon with Slaven given the success he had had.

“Should he have been given more time? Definitely.

“The team had just had a good result away at City.

“It was strange timing but that is football.

“I think Slaven had been frustrated in terms of the budget he had.

“We needed to strengthen more than we did.

“There were some good opportunities to bring players in but the club didn’t get them over the line.

“It was difficult for the club as well. They were trying to maintain their budget and not overspend. There are two sides to it – 100 per cent.

“But it was an interesting period, one we could have done more in certainly. It was frustrating.”

While Robson-Kanu felt frustrated at times during that Premier League season, he arguably played the best football of his career under Bilic the year before.

And he believes that’s because the Croatian gave him a run of games in his best position.

“I think that was the first time I got a chance to play in the role I am strongest at – which is a number nine,” Robson Kanu continued.

“And it wasn’t always about scoring goals, it was impacting the opposition. It was a case of playing consistently and that is what Slaven offered. He saw what I could bring to the team in that role.

“Before that I had played number nine, number 10, off either wing. And it’s really hard as a player when you are fluctuating between roles and are in and out of the team.

“For me, I knew that is what I was capable of. It was about getting a run, that is what Slaven gave me.