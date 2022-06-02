West Brom 2021/22 Season Review - The strikers

The pair discuss Karlan Grant's 18 goal haul - and how his goals have been vital to the Baggies season.
They also look at how Callum Robinson has faired up front - along with loan signing Jordan Hugill.
Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you part four of the West Brom season review - and look at the strikers.
