Baggies Broadcast meets - Hal Robson-Kanu

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury bring you the second episode of the Baggies Broadcast Summer Series and are joined by former striker Hal Robson-Kanu.

When the Baggies Broadcast met - Hal Robson-Kanu

The pair chat with Hal on his Albion career, how he joined the club on the back of Wales' superb Euros campaign and how he felt he did during his stint at The Hawthorns.

They also discuss his exit and his business success while at Albion and since leaving the club.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

