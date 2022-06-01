Baggies Broadcast meets - Hal Robson-Kanu

When the Baggies Broadcast met - Hal Robson-Kanu

The pair chat with Hal on his Albion career, how he joined the club on the back of Wales' superb Euros campaign and how he felt he did during his stint at The Hawthorns.

They also discuss his exit and his business success while at Albion and since leaving the club.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)