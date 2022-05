West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowatt (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday April 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Steve Bruce's side will prepare for the new Championship season by heading to the Mornflake Stadium to take on Crewe on Saturday July 16 at 3pm.

Three days later they will then travel down to the Kassam Stadium - where they will face League One outfit Oxford United.