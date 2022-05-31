West Brom do have an 'international scouting network' says Ron Gourlay

Ron Gourlay at a previous Albion Assembly meeting (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Minutes of West Brom's Albion Assembly have been released from their April meeting - in which Gourlay, alongside other senior figures at The Hawthorns addressed a number of key issues.

Gourlay informed supporters about how the re-structure of the club was continuing as the they wanted to follow a model set by many successful clubs across Europe, by having the club split into a football and non-football section.

The football section, as again in explained in the minutes will be reporting to a Head of Football Operations, however no update was given as to when someone would be appointed to the role.

On last season's performance, Gourlay again insisted it was unacceptable and said he was working hard to address issues, while also stating that the club does have an international scouting network in place.

The Baggies regularly scouted players from overseas during former Technical Director Dan Ashworth's time at the club - but that network was believed to be largely taken away following Tony Pulis' appointment as Albion boss.

However, minutes of the meeting state: "RG addressed questions on recruitment and scouting, citing plans for a transfer committee – in line with how leading Premier League clubs operate – and said an international scouting network is in place alongside the introduction of a data intelligence model."

Elsewhere in the meeting, Gourlay was asked about fan representation on the board and while he did no rule this out in the future, he insisted he would have to run that by the club's owner.

And he also said plans are in place for non-executive board members to join the clubs board - and he wanted people with both business and football intelligence.

The meeting addressed season ticket prices, with Managing Director Mark Miles insisting the club is working hard to improve the matchday experience and keep young fans supporting the club into adulthood.

Miles explained that the club were working which section of the ground could become a family section - after a request had been made - however he hoped season ticket prices will encourage families to sit anywhere in the ground.

He also addressed the negative experience some fans had endured at away games this season - and insisted there had been a commitment sanction by the club for Albion stewards to attend away games and that has so far been positive.

It was confirmed that more West Brom Women's games would be held at The Hawthorns following the resounding success of the game back in March.

On travel, Miles informed the Assembly how the club are frequently in contact with the council and Highways England on traffic issues around the area - and they were looking at viable options to help supporters' travel on matchdays.