Former West Brom man Dan Ashworth seals Newcastle Technical Director move

Dan Ashworth watches his son Zac Ashworth of West Bromwich Albion playing for West Bromwich Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Hawthorns on January 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ashworth, who served as West Brom's Technical Director from 2007 to 2012 and is credited as setting up a top scouting network that brought quality players to the club, had been in the role at Brighton when Newcastle came in for his services.

Then in February this year, Ashworth, who recently appeared on the E&S Baggies Broadcast podcast, agreed to take over at Newcastle and was placed on gardening leave by Brighton.

Now a compensation packaged has been agreed and the Magpies announced on Monday evening that Ashworth could take up his role.

It was reported that Brighton wanted a £5 million compensation package for Ashworth - and now a deal has been struck between the two clubs.

And soon after his departure was confirmed former Everton and Rangers defender David Weir was confirmed in the role at Brighton.

It comes after Ashworth appeared on the Baggies Broadcast earlier this month to discuss his time at Albion - and how he set up a network to scout hidden gems across the world for the club.

He explained during his appearance: "All our signings were done in a similar way during that time,” Ashworth said. “We had a small, cupboard-like, room that we called the Shire and we put some satellite boxes in there to record games from all around the world.

“Every day Lee Darnborough (chief analyst) would record 12 games before he went home.

“We put six or seven cinema seats in there and we’d just sit and watch games.

“And then we’d go to Tony (Mowbray) and say: ‘I think we’ve found one, come and look at this one’.

“If he agreed, we would then back it up by going out to watch them.”