Ally Robertson wants West Brom number one battle

The Baggies will have a new man between the sticks for the 2022/23 campaign after Sam Johnstone opted to leave the club following four successful years.

And manager Steve Bruce has confirmed he is happy to let Button, 33, and Palmer, 25, fight it out for a starting spot – with both keepers handed new contracts last month.

Button, who ended last season in goal when it became clear Johnstone was leaving, agreed a new two year deal at The Hawthorns.

Academy graduate Palmer, meanwhile, signed a new four year contract having previously impressed on loan at Plymouth and Lincoln.

“I think it’s great that we’ve got two goalkeepers who are really going to push each other next season,” said Robertson who made more than 600 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986.

“Competition for places is what brings out the best in the players.

“And I think we’ve got two goalkeepers who will be giving everything they have got to start each week.

“I think David Button ended the season very well. He looked a very good goalkeeper to me and he has experience, he is a good age and has played more than 160 Championship games.

“Having spent the last two years on the bench, though, he’ll be desperate to prove he is good enough to be number one.

“And it’s the same for Palmer. He is a local boy. He did really well on loan at Plymouth and Lincoln. And he’ll be desperate to show he can do it for us.

“The fans will also get right behind him as they always do with players who come through the academy.

“It’s going to fascinating watching them push each other on.”

Departing Johnstone is reportedly in talks with Crystal Palace as the keeper closes in on a Premier League return.

And Robertson has wished the keeper all the best.

“It’s a shame he has left on a free,” the club legend added.

“But he’s been a fantastic servant for the club.