Tickets on sale for Chris Brunt and James Morrison West Brom testimonial

Chris Brunt and James Morrison

The pair, who have gone down as cult heroes at The Hawthorns following their time as players at the club, will be taking each other on in a match dubbed the 'Clash of the Legends' on Saturday September 24, which is the first international break of the season.

The pair, who remain part of the coaching staff at the club, have selected the Albion Foundation as their partner for the game - with the profits going to the foundation and towards the work they do in the community.

Tickets for the game are £15 for over 17s and £5 for under 16s.