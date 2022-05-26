Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tickets on sale for Chris Brunt and James Morrison West Brom testimonial

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Tickets are now on sale for a testimonial involving West Brom legends James Morrison and Chris Brunt.

Chris Brunt and James Morrison
Chris Brunt and James Morrison

The pair, who have gone down as cult heroes at The Hawthorns following their time as players at the club, will be taking each other on in a match dubbed the 'Clash of the Legends' on Saturday September 24, which is the first international break of the season.

The pair, who remain part of the coaching staff at the club, have selected the Albion Foundation as their partner for the game - with the profits going to the foundation and towards the work they do in the community.

Tickets for the game are £15 for over 17s and £5 for under 16s.

Season ticket holders from either the 2021/22 campaign or the 2022/23 campaign can take advantage of discounted prices up until Friday, July 1 - and hospitality packages are also available from £45 per person.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News