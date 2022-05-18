Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets - Dan Ashworth

By Jonny Drury

Welcome to the first episode of the Baggies Broadcast summer series - as Joe and Jonny sat down with former West Brom Sporting and Technical Director Dan Ashworth.

Dan, who is credited with much of Albion's success in recent times, talked about his journey, Albion's rise on and off the pitch, transfers, managers and the progress of his son Zac.

And as all summer series guests do Dan took part in a game at the end of the podcast.

Season 5 Episode 30

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

