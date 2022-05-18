Baggies Broadcast meets - Dan Ashworth

Dan, who is credited with much of Albion's success in recent times, talked about his journey, Albion's rise on and off the pitch, transfers, managers and the progress of his son Zac.

And as all summer series guests do Dan took part in a game at the end of the podcast.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

