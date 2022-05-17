Game in memory of broadcaster Nigel Pearson raises £400

Nigel Pearson charity game Nigel Pearson charity game Nigel Pearson

The much-loved broadcaster passed away in hospital last month following a sudden illness. He was 52.

Pearson, an Albion fan, was a hugely respected writer and commentator in darts and football.

He was also known throughout the UK as the voice of speedway.

In his memory, journalists from the Midlands took on staff members from Albion in a charity match at The Hawthorns on Tuesday.

The Baggies side featured former Albion central midfielder Andy Johnson and was managed by club legend Tony Brown.

The media team was managed by Rob Gurney from BBC WM, a close friend of Mr Pearson’s.

And it was the media side that came away with the victory following an entertaining game that finished 8-6.

Alex Dicken was the star of the show netting four times while Gregg Evans and Joe Edwards both bagged braces.

For the Albion team, Luke Hatfield scored a hat-trick with Sean Watts, Gez Mulholland and Curtis Holmes also on target.

Winning manager Rob Gurney said: “It was a lovely get together in memory of Nige and a pleasure for me to be up against Bomber in the other dug out.

“Everyone gave their all to honour a terrific bloke.”