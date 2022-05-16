Semi Ajayi signs West Brom contract extension

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Nigerian international saw his previous deal at The Hawthorns expire at the end of next season.

Now, though, the centre-back is set to remain at the club until the summer of 2025 after putting pen to paper on a new three year deal.

“This club feels like home to me,” Ajayi said. “I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.

“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.

“I can now look forward to next season and doing my best to try and help this club get back to the Premier League.

“It still feels like yesterday when I signed, but I’ve always felt so welcome here and I’ve got a really good relationship with the supporters.

“They’ve always been really supportive of me and they’re always taking the time to wish me well.

“We didn’t have the best of seasons last year, but they’ve still stuck by us. We want to pay that support back next year by winning promotion and giving them plenty to cheer about.”

Ajayi joined Albion from Rotherham in 2019 and was an influential part of the side that went on to win promotion under Slaven Bilic.

Last season he found himself in and out of the team under former boss Valerien Ismael.

But he got back to his best following the arrival of Steve Bruce. And with Bruce planning to overhaul Albion’s squad this summer, Ajayi is looking forward to next year.

“I’m excited to part of the future here,” he continued.

“I think it was a similar situation when I signed here three years ago, with about eight or nine new players coming in that summer.

“The boss and the club have spoken a lot about having an influx of young and hungry players who have something to prove.

“It’s always exciting to see which players join your club in the summer and I’m no different.

“Hopefully we can bring players in who are going to kick us on.