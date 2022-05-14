PL Cup Final: West Brom beat Wolves on penalties - Joe Masi and Liam Keen analysis - WATCH

The game ended 1-1 in normal time with each side scoring in extra time to force penalties.
A number of spot kicks were missed with Albion eventually winning 5-4 with Ethan Ingram scoring the winning spot kick.
Jonny Drury is joined by Wolves reporter Liam Keen and Albion man Joe Masi to reflect on West Brom's penalty shoot-out win over their rivals in the PL Cup Final.
