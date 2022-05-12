West Brom flooded with Caleb Taylor offers

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)...

But boss Steve Bruce wants to assess the towering centre-back in pre-season before deciding whether or not to grant him a temporary move.

Taylor has been in outstanding form for Albion’s under-23s this season – with those performances rewarded by Bruce when he gave the 19-year-old his Championship debut against Barnsley last weekend. Now Taylor is preparing to play for the under-23s when they take on Wolves in the Premier League Cup final tomorrow.

Next season, though, he could go out on loan – with clubs in League One and League Two believed to be monitoring his progress.

“He (Taylor) has done fantastically well, I am delighted with him,” Bruce said. “The problem he’s had is we have six centre backs.

“But he has always been in my thoughts and we’ll have another look at him in pre-season.

“It might be that we loan him out. We’ve had quite a few calls already.

“I am delighted for him. I am delighted by all of the young lads to be fair – getting through to the (Premier League Cup) final cannot be a bad thing.”

Albion sent keeper Josh Griffiths and forwards Callum Morton and Jovan Malcolm out on loan last season.

But moving forward, Bruce would like to see more Baggies youngsters secure temporary moves away.

“Once they reach a certain age I would rather they go out,” the former Newcastle and Villa boss said.

“That obviously comes away from the team but the academies are about producing players at the end of the day and not necessarily about results.

“It’s nice for our players that they’ve got to a cup final but ultimately it’s for the development of the players.