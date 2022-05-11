Baggies Broadcast Season 5 Episode 29: And it's all over...finally!

Baggies Broadcast

The pair reflect on the final day against Barnsley, new contracts for Alex Palmer and David Button, potential new signings and who could be out the door.

Joe answers a tough question on Val, they chat about the nicest people in football, and they hold the first ever Joe Masi Baggies end of season awards.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

