Baggies Broadcast Season 5 Episode 29: And it's all over...finally!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury are back for the final time this season - as they review the disaster that was the 2021/22 season.

Baggies Broadcast
The pair reflect on the final day against Barnsley, new contracts for Alex Palmer and David Button, potential new signings and who could be out the door.

Joe answers a tough question on Val, they chat about the nicest people in football, and they hold the first ever Joe Masi Baggies end of season awards.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

