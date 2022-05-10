West Brom goalkeeping duo eager to show they can be No.1

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: David Button of West Bromwich Albion arrives for the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 9, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Button has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2024 while Palmer has agreed a four-year deal.

The pair are expected to battle it out for the No.1 jersey under Steve Bruce next campaign, with Sam Johnstone set to leave on a free.

“I’ve been given the opportunity to carry on playing here and hopefully I can show a little bit more of what I’m about in the next two years,” said Button,

“It’s a privilege to play for such a big club with great fans and great staff members behind the scenes.

“I’m really looking forward to the next two years here.

“Despite not playing as much as I would have liked, I’ve really enjoyed my last two years.

“When I knew the club wanted to offer me a new deal, it was a really easy decision to make.

“As I say, I’ve loved my time here and that’s credit to the goalkeeping coach Gary Walsh who has kept me sharp and kept me motivated.

“Every footballer wants to play games and be out there on the big stage, so I loved being back out on the pitch in front of the fans in the last few games of the season and hopefully there are plenty more games to come.

“I want to be part of a successful team next season and I want to play as many games as possible.

“To be playing regularly once again would be absolutely fantastic, but I know I’ve got a fight on my hands for that No.1 shirt.”

Palmer is out to establish himself in the senior set-up having made just one senior appearance for the Baggies up to yet.

He added: “I’m really excited to have committed my future to the club.

“I’ve been here since I was 14, and with a new set of coaching staff and a new manager, I feel I’ve got a good chance of getting in the team and playing.

“I believe I’ve done my best to show them what I’m capable of in training. and I’m just waiting for the chance now to show in pre-season what I can do on the pitch.