'Pleasing end to a bad season': West Brom fans react to 4-0 win over Barnsley = WATCH

The Baggies were looking to finish their dismal season on a high - and they went into the break with a two goal lead.
First Karlan Grant stroked home from the spot after Jayson Molumby went down in the box, before Adam Reach latched onto a long ball from David Button to lob the Barnsley keeper.
It got better for a dominant Albion after the break as Matt Clarke stroked home before Grant's deft chip made it four.
But the forward passed up the chance to make it a hat-trick and 19 goals for the campaign - when his late spot kick was saved by Barnsley stopper Jack Walton.
Jonny spoke with the fans about the game, the summer and this week's season ticket and fan zone announcements.