'Pleasing end to a bad season': West Brom fans react to 4-0 win over Barnsley = WATCH

West Brom fans react to win over Barnsley - WATCH

The Baggies were looking to finish their dismal season on a high - and they went into the break with a two goal lead.

First Karlan Grant stroked home from the spot after Jayson Molumby went down in the box, before Adam Reach latched onto a long ball from David Button to lob the Barnsley keeper.

It got better for a dominant Albion after the break as Matt Clarke stroked home before Grant's deft chip made it four.

But the forward passed up the chance to make it a hat-trick and 19 goals for the campaign - when his late spot kick was saved by Barnsley stopper Jack Walton.