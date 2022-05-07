'Now for a big summer': Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's final day win - WATCH

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury look back on West Brom's win over Barnsley - WATCH

The Baggies were looking to finish their dismal season on a high - and they went into the break with a two goal lead.

First Karlan Grant stroked home from the spot after Jayson Molumby went down in the box, before Adam Reach latched onto a long ball from David Button to lob the Barnsley keeper.

It got better for a dominant Albion after the break as Matt Clarke stroked home before Grant's deft chip made it four.