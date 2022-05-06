West Brom update: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury talk fan zones, season tickets and Barnsley - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi discuss the goings on this week from West Brom - WATCH

The week began with a new signing as Jayson Molumby's loan from Brighton was made permanent - and that was followed by news of an investigation into an historic £3.7 million loan.

It was also announced that the Baggies fan zone would be returning next season after a three year absence.

And on Friday, the club announced that season ticket prizes would freeze while a number of other cheap ticket initiatives were to be launched.