West Brom update: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury talk fan zones, season tickets and Barnsley - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury catch up about what has been a busy week down at The Hawthorns.

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi discuss the goings on this week from West Brom - WATCH
The week began with a new signing as Jayson Molumby's loan from Brighton was made permanent - and that was followed by news of an investigation into an historic £3.7 million loan.

It was also announced that the Baggies fan zone would be returning next season after a three year absence.

And on Friday, the club announced that season ticket prizes would freeze while a number of other cheap ticket initiatives were to be launched.

Jonny and Joe also talk over transfer updates and discuss what Steve Bruce has had to say ahead of Barnsley.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

