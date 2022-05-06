West Brom freeze season tickets and launch 'kid for quid' scheme

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: New Chief Executive Officer of West Bromwich Albion Ron Gourlay on February 2, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 2021/22 campaign has been a season of struggle for the Baggies who are languishing in mid-table in the Championship. And with a cost of living crisis engulfing the country, the club has moved to ensure fans do not have to spend any extra to support their team next year.

Adult season tickets will, once again, be available from £329.

But chief executive Rob Gourlay has also given the green light to a number of schemes to lower the cost for younger fans.

As part of Albion’s ‘Next Generation’ campaign, ‘Kids for a Quid’ season tickets will be available in all four stands and to supporters aged 16 and under.

It means anyone 16 or under can buy a season ticket for £23.

Concessionary pricing is also now available to fans up to the age of 25.

Supporters aged 17 to 19 can buy a season ticket for £99, while pricing for fans aged between and 20 and 25 starts from £199.

Senior and disabled season ticket prices have also been frozen, ensuring there are no price increases anywhere inside The Hawthorns.

On Albion’s ‘Kids for a Quid’ scheme, Gourlay said: “West Bromwich Albion has always been thought of as a family football club, and we’re hoping this offer will continue that tradition.

“It’s vital that we reach out to the youngest members of our community and fanbase to let them know we want them at the heart of everything we do.

“Through this scheme, and the launch of our Next Generation campaign, we’re demonstrating our commitment to supporting fans from a young age right through to adulthood.

“We know it’s a difficult time for many families and fans in general, so we’re aiming to make supporting the Albion as affordable as we possibly can.”

On Albion’s new pricing structure for fans between 17 and 25, Gourlay said: “The new pricing structure will help young supporters as they progress through the age categories, allowing them to incrementally pay more as they advance in life.

“The previous jump in ticket prices made it difficult for young adults to afford an adult season ticket and many walked away.

“We hope the new categories will encourage young families to join us at The Hawthorns for next season and beyond, and we have done everything we can to ensure season tickets remain affordable to supporters at a time when the nation faces a cost-of-living crisis.